Does the meningococcal vaccine (MenACWY) used in the United States stop infection and transmission of meningococcal bacteria?

“Yes” or “No”?

When picking an answer, keep in mind that MenACWY is one of the vaccines mandated to attend secondary school in most U.S. states (and to attend university/college in many states), and the justification for these rights-crushing mandates is to prevent transmission of meningococcal bacteria in the school setting.

(Answer below. Paywall will be removed in five days!)

According to the CDC, “Rates of meningococcal disease have declined in the United States since the 1990s and remain low today. Much of the decline occurred before the routine use of MenACWY vaccines. … [D]ata suggest MenACWY vaccines have provided protection to those vaccinated, but probably not to the larger, unvaccinated community (population or herd immunity).”

Also consider that according to the CDC, “Protection from MenACWY vaccination wanes in most adolescents within 5 years,” and the CDC does not recommend routine administration of this vaccine for adults. And as for the claimed protection from this vaccine, its clinical trial did not prove it prevented a single case of meningococcal disease (relying instead on antibody levels, not clinical findings).

Screenshots of the relevant portions of the websites linked above (in case they change):