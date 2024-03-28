Does the Meningococcal Vaccine Used in the U.S. Stop Infection and Transmission of Meningococcal Bacteria?
Does the meningococcal vaccine (MenACWY) used in the United States stop infection and transmission of meningococcal bacteria?
“Yes” or “No”?
When picking an answer, keep in mind that MenACWY is one of the vaccines mandated to attend secondary school in most U.S. states (and to attend university/college in many states), and the justification for these rights-crushing mandates is to prevent transmission of meningococcal bacteria in the school setting.
According to the CDC, “Rates of meningococcal disease have declined in the United States since the 1990s and remain low today. Much of the decline occurred before the routine use of MenACWY vaccines. … [D]ata suggest MenACWY vaccines have provided protection to those vaccinated, but probably not to the larger, unvaccinated community (population or herd immunity).”
Also consider that according to the CDC, “Protection from MenACWY vaccination wanes in most adolescents within 5 years,” and the CDC does not recommend routine administration of this vaccine for adults. And as for the claimed protection from this vaccine, its clinical trial did not prove it prevented a single case of meningococcal disease (relying instead on antibody levels, not clinical findings).
Screenshots of the relevant portions of the websites linked above (in case they change):
Mr. Siri, I reviewed the "Highlights of the Prescribing Information" for Menomune, Menactra, and Menquadfi. In addition to the very important points you've made, I was disturbed to find out that none of these vaccines, beginning with Menomune (approved since 1981), were ever evaluated "for carcinogenic or mutagenic potential or impairment of fertility.".
And this is forced on children who've entered or about to enter adolescence? And on what basis? On the protection "inferred" by evaluating serum antibody levels.
This is beyond infuriating. Parents wake up!
Since 15% of the population do not produce antibodies but nevertheless have effective immune response, how can one conclude that antibody detection is equivalent to immunity?
Here’s how it looks to this citizen/taxpayer/consumer: If the vaccine compromises the human microbiome, where the mechanisms of immune response substantially reside, it is reasonable to expect more disease vulnerability among the vaccinated, not less. These would be detected as “breakthrough” events. One might expect the pathogen to be a squatter in the gut of the vaccinated after exposure to the bacteria, but with non-sterilizing capability of the vaccine. Like an illegal alien provided with free services at the expense of the host.