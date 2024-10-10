Attention Parents in California, Connecticut, and Maine: Is Your Child Missing a Tdap Vaccine Required for School?
Do you hold objections to vaccinating your child with Tdap? We are investigating potential claims on behalf of these parents.
Our firm is looking to connect with parents in the states of California, Connecticut, or Maine whose child has been kicked out of/not enrolled in school because they have not received the required Tdap vaccine.
On the heels of successfully restoring a religious exemption for students in Mississippi, we are now investigating potential challenges to these three states’ lack of religious exemption for mandated vaccines, including the Tdap vaccine.
As I have shared in the past, the Tdap vaccine provides personal protection at best. The tetanus vaccine does not stop infection and transmission of the tetanus bacterium. The diphtheria vaccine does not stop infection and transmission of the diphtheria bacterium. And you guessed it: the pertussis vaccine does not stop infection and transmission of the pertussis bacterium. Therefore, requiring the vaccine for school is completely unjustified.
The attorneys at my firm would love to connect with you if your child is being excluded due to a missing Tdap vaccine—just fill out this form on the Siri & Glimstad website to assist in this investigation.
We are in Wyoming and have had our school district refuse to sign a religious exemption. We pulled our kids and put them in a private school. The school district has emailed and called to say that they have to have the tDAP. My husband and I are in healthcare and we had the TDAP and still got PERTUSSIS!! It is a non-sterilizing vaccine, like MMR and COVID. No way do we trust Pharma and we aren't injecting our children with anything.
I wish someone had done this 10 years ago when my daughter was starting middle school. I didn't want any more vaccines for her and also refused Gardasil (her longtime pediatrician actually yelled at me in her clinic & I never went back to her after). But the school (Hermosa Beach, California) would not accept any exemption & her dad wouldn't back me up. So I consented to her Tdap & immediately after, she got eczema on her nape which recurred for a few years (never happened before). Coincidentally, my friend who was pregnant at the time also got the Tdap per dr. advice, and she also got eczema on her nape for the first time. I am thankful nothing worse happened and tell people whenever I can that there's no substitute for good health, vaccines destroy health from what I see