Our firm is looking to connect with parents in the states of California, Connecticut, or Maine whose child has been kicked out of/not enrolled in school because they have not received the required Tdap vaccine.

On the heels of successfully restoring a religious exemption for students in Mississippi, we are now investigating potential challenges to these three states’ lack of religious exemption for mandated vaccines, including the Tdap vaccine.

As I have shared in the past, the Tdap vaccine provides personal protection at best. The tetanus vaccine does not stop infection and transmission of the tetanus bacterium. The diphtheria vaccine does not stop infection and transmission of the diphtheria bacterium. And you guessed it: the pertussis vaccine does not stop infection and transmission of the pertussis bacterium. Therefore, requiring the vaccine for school is completely unjustified.

The attorneys at my firm would love to connect with you if your child is being excluded due to a missing Tdap vaccine—just fill out this form on the Siri & Glimstad website to assist in this investigation.