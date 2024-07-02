My Oral Testimony Before Congress on Covid-19 Vaccine Safety
A primer on vaccine regulation in just five minutes
Below is my oral testimony on June 26, 2024 in front of the House Judiciary’s Subcommittee on the Administrative State, Regulatory Reform, and Antitrust. You can also find a copy of my longer written testimony here.
Alternatively, you can watch the testimony on the House Judiciary website.
Thank the good Lord above for Aaron Siri! Keep up fighting for TRUTH in this corrupt world. Our vaccine injured children and now vaccine injured adults need the truth spread far and wide. My Aunt trusted her son's pediatrician after she told him that the siblings had reactions to the DPT vaccine but the pediatrician said, "He'll be fine," and gave the vaccine to him anyway. In the next few days my cousin lost all of his gained abilities and started having seizures. In the next years, Brian had approximately 250 seizures a day until he died at the age of 20. Vaccines can and do cause injury and death!! Anyone who thinks differently just hasn't had a personal experience. Look up Hannah Poling. July 20, 2010, Hannah Poling's family received 1.5 million dollars plus in the Vaccine-Autism Court award. The rate of autism is now 1 in 36 children. Just remember there are no genetic epidemics!! God give us wisdom and strength!
Jesus Christ, Dr. Pavia! Do you really believe the greatest lie of the century? That these so called covid vaccines are " safe and effective"? Would you be willing to bet a million dollars that you are right and the rest of us are wrong? I bet you won't dare, because you know perfectly well that you will lose all your money. " Safe and effective" you say? Why don't you tell that to my sister in law who's paralyzed and dying from triple turbo cancers for one reason only: that like a fool, she believed misleading doctors like you instead of me?! Oh, and let me tell you this: she's not the only one that I know personally and is in big trouble! I have more family members, friends, neighbors, colegues that I can't count anymore. People like you Dr. Pavia belong in courts where they can be hold responsible for everything they done, and answer all the questions. I pray every day that those like you will pay one day. Thank God with lawyers like Mr. Siri who are fighting those evil people that brought some much pain and despair to millions of families. Mr. Siri will be remembered kindly by history book. You doctor Pavia, and everyone like I don't think so.